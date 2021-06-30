Belgium in Brief: Fairly Unfair...

So Flemish residents are now allowed to travel to Spain without having to present a negative Covid-19 test, a vaccination or immunity certificate?

That’s an interesting one when you take a step back and have a look.

This pandemic, for a multitude of reasons, has been pretty inconsistent in approaches as governments/international bodies try to get a handle on things – but they’ve always tried to make things as uniform as possible. Right?

Well, no. Different curfew rules already made quite a distinction between Belgium’s regions, while special rules for special cases meant that even when travel was banned to certain places it wasn’t entirely banned.

Then again, who cares? Does any of this need to be fair? Or does it need to be effective?

The common phrase – at least in Belgium – is that they don’t want to give preferential treatment to the vaccinated, which is all fair and good if there’s a valid reason. When it starts to get a little messy is when we start to think about consistency.

Isn’t letting Flanders travel without any restrictions (because of a high vaccination rate) still just preferential treatment… albeit not put in place by Belgium?

What’s your take? Does it even matter? Let @johnstonjules know.

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

A brand new food market – created in part by brewery giant AB InBev – will open in the Brussels Gare Maritime area of Tour & Taxis in autumn this year. Read More.

As the opening of FLOW, the open-air pool in Anderlecht, on 1 July nears, organisers and locals are beginning to wonder the annual question – will this be a one-off event or the first of many that will turn Brussels into an open swimming haven. Read more.

Wearing a bikini or going shirtless with swimming trunks on in the centre of the coastal city Blankenberg could result in a fine of up to €350 from 1 July onwards. Read more.

Just two days after the two free PCR tests from the Belgian government became available, more than 160,000 people in Belgium had already applied for one, resulting in several test centres becoming overwhelmed. Read more.

Flemish residents are allowed to travel to Spain without having to present a negative Covid-19 test, a vaccination or immunity certificate from now on, according to the latest update of Belgium’s Foreign Affairs website. Read more.

On the surface, Belgium’s vaccination campaign seems to be running successfully, however, things get a bit more complicated once you begin to break the numbers down, as a regional divide is showing significant gaps in the country’s vaccine race. Read more.

The European Commission failed to safeguard the rights of air passengers during the coronavirus pandemic, a report from the European Court of Auditors (ECA) found. Read more.