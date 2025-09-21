BXL Pump bike park in Laeken profoundly changes local community for the better

BXL Pump Park. Credit: Visit Brussels

The BXL Pump Park in Laeken, Brussels, has been helping children and young people to learn and improve cycling skills since its opening in 2021, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by the non-profit organisation Ride Your Future with support from COOPCITY, surveyed 114 people and highlighted both the technical and social benefits of the pump track.

Seventy-one percent of respondents reported significantly improving their cycling skills, particularly agility. Many participants said they are now better equipped to handle unexpected situations on the road, such as sudden braking or navigating obstacles.

The park is especially popular with children, with 52% of its users under the age of 12 in 2024. Among these young users, 83% stated they wouldn’t prefer any other sports activity over this one.

Ride Your Future describes the pump track as a gateway to urban cycling. The organisation provides supervised introduction sessions, which have proven crucial: 80% of the attendees revealed they don’t cycle anywhere else.

The park also brings social benefits, creating an opportunity for people to meet who might not otherwise cross paths. According to the study, 88% of respondents believe the Pump Park has a positive impact on the neighbourhood.

