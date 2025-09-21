Hundreds of visitors join Longest Peace Table in Leuven

Grote Markt square in Leuven. Credit: Belga

On the International Day of Peace, Leuven hosted “The Longest Peace Table,” bringing together around 100 people for food, music, and poetry.

The event was organised by the Leuven Peace Movement, PARCUM, and Grenzen Bewegen Leuven, aligning with the global call for ceasefire and non-violence on this day. Participants were invited to set aside conflicts and come together to share a meal provided by the organisers.

“People from diverse backgrounds and religious beliefs can (re)discover each other and encourage each other in their pursuit of a peaceful society,” said Ria Verjauw from the Leuven Peace Movement. “The Leuven Peace Table symbolises warm solidarity and a culture of peace.”

Visitors also explored a photo exhibition titled “Sharing Leads to Peace” and enjoyed a musical backdrop provided by carillonneur An Lommelen. Choirs Kontrarie and Focolare performed peace-themed poetry.

“In a world filled with conflicts, repression, and suffering, there is an urgent need for counterforces—people who believe in a loving, hopeful, and constructive society,” said Toos Van den Anker, chair of Grenzen Bewegen Leuven. “We need individuals willing to connect as equals and collaborate across different levels.”

