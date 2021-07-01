   
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) 
Thursday, 01 July, 2021
For the first time, African marabou born in...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) ...
Coronavirus self-tests to become available in Belgian supermarkets...
Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured...
In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination...
    Thursday, 01 July 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) 

    Thursday, 01 July 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Belgium is officially throwing open its doors to welcome fully vaccinated people living in most non-EU countries (even if they are considered red travel zones). 

    Mostly. Sorry for getting your hopes up there.

    By now, this isn’t really breaking news, but it’s a reminder for those of you who missed it. You see, the world outside of Europe can now be split into two pretty clear categories, with some pretty clear rules.

    Fine-But-Still-Red zones:

    To be allowed entry into Belgium, non-resident third-country nationals need to:

    • Prove they have been fully vaccinated,
    • Provide a vaccination certificate approved by the Belgian authorities,
    • Be fully vaccinated for at least two weeks,
    • Have had a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

    Very High-Risk Zones:

    • They can’t get in.

    No vaccination record, no tests, no tricks. If you are travelling from a very high-risk zone (including the UK) and you don’t reside in Belgium – you’re not getting in. 

    This will hopefully change, but we have no idea when. 

    How’s this impacting you? Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. Cheat Sheet: What’s new on 1 July?

    Pay rise for health workers: The majority of workers in health care will receive a pay rise from 1 July. The rise covers those working in federal institutions, including hospitals and home care, as well as those under Flemish authority, including care homes. Read More.

    2. ‘Two hours earlier’: travellers warned of time difference on Belgian Covid certificate

    Credit: Belga

    Belgian residents getting tested to travel with the EU’s Digital Covid test Certificate are being warned to take into account a 2-hour difference between the time of the test and the hour displayed on the app. Read more.

    3. Mechelen offers free hotel rooms to would-be tourists

    Tourists looking to visit the Flemish city of Mechelen will be able to take advantage of a new initiative aiming to attract people back post-covid with the promise of a free night in a hotel. Read more.

    4. Heavy traffic expected across Belgium during first holiday weekend

    As the first weekend of the summer holidays is approaching, various mobility organisations have warned that heavy traffic could be expected heading towards popular national and international destinations. Read more.

    5. Brussels: Where to get vaccinated without an appointment

    As of today/1 July, Brussels residents will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment in almost all the Capital-Region’s vaccination centres, but only at certain times. Read more.

    6. Pukkelpop unveils 2021 lineup

    Belgian festival Pukkelpop, which will take place at the end of this summer, has revealed the lineup for its 2021 edition, including mostly Belgian and British names. Read more.

    7. Europe’s largest food market to open in Brussels

    A brand new food market – created in part by brewery giant AB InBev – will open in the Brussels Gare Maritime area of Tour & Taxis in autumn this year. Read More.