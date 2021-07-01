Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) ...

Belgium is officially throwing open its doors to welcome fully vaccinated people living in most non-EU countries (even if they are considered red travel zones).

Mostly. Sorry for getting your hopes up there.

By now, this isn’t really breaking news, but it’s a reminder for those of you who missed it. You see, the world outside of Europe can now be split into two pretty clear categories, with some pretty clear rules.

Fine-But-Still-Red zones:

To be allowed entry into Belgium, non-resident third-country nationals need to:

Prove they have been fully vaccinated,

Provide a vaccination certificate approved by the Belgian authorities,

Be fully vaccinated for at least two weeks,

Have had a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Very High-Risk Zones:

They can’t get in.

No vaccination record, no tests, no tricks. If you are travelling from a very high-risk zone (including the UK) and you don’t reside in Belgium – you’re not getting in.

This will hopefully change, but we have no idea when.

