Cloud and falling temperatures as autumn sets in

Autumn sets in at the start of the week. Credit : Unsplash.

Belgium will see a cooler, greyer start to the week, with showers drifting in from the North Sea and more widespread rain arriving later, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said Monday.

Skies will be variable through the morning, with mostly dry weather except in the northwest and along the coast, where showers are expected.

By afternoon, cloud cover will thicken south of the Sambre-Meuse valley, ahead of rain spreading in from the southeast during the evening. Highs will range from 11C to 17C, with a moderate northerly to north-easterly wind, stronger at the coast.

Overnight, skies will turn overcast nationwide. Rain already affecting the southeast will extend across Wallonia and into Limburg, while conditions elsewhere remain drier apart from persistent showers along the coast. Lows will drop to around 6C in the Ardennes and 12C by the sea, with winds easing from moderate to light.

Related News