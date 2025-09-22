France hails arrest of suspect in 1982 Paris Jewish restaurant attack

Credit : Wikipedia/ David Monniaux

France on Friday welcomed the arrest by Palestinian authorities in the Israeli-occupied West Bank of a suspect in a 1982 attack on a Jewish restaurant in Paris that left six people dead and more than 20 injured.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot wrote on X that the arrest was made possible by President Emmanuel Macron’s decision earlier this week to recognise an independent Palestinian state, which allowed France to request extradition.

Macron himself welcomed the cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, saying: "We are working together towards a swift extradition."

The grenade and gun attack on the Jo Goldenberg restaurant in the Marais district in August 1982 was the deadliest antisemitic attack in France since World War II. It formed part of a wave of overseas violence by Palestinian militants in the 1970s and 1980s. No one has yet stood trial in connection with the case.

Along with France, about 10 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Britain and Canada, are expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state on Monday, ahead of the annual U.N. General Assembly.

Barrot stressed that "nothing can alter France's determination to take action against terrorism and antisemitism."

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) said Interpol had informed it of the arrest of Mahmoud Khader Abed Adra, also known as Hicham Harb, by Palestinian authorities.

In July, French judges ordered six people, including Harb, to stand trial before a special terrorism court over the attack.

