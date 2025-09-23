Cloudy skies and falling temperatures continue today

Illustration picture shows a cloudy sky, Sunday 10 March 2019, in Lierde. Code Orange is been issued for Antwerp and West and East-Flanders province as winds are reaching speeds of 120km/h. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The sky will remain very cloudy today, with occasional precipitation, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM). Temperatures are expected to continue dropping throughout the week.

The day will start under grey skies with a slight chance of light rain. Showers may persist along the coast, though the rest of the country is expected to stay dry by late morning. Additional rainfall is forecast for the south-east in the afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 12 °C and 17°C, accompanied by a moderate north-easterly wind.

On Tuesday evening, rain is expected to return south of the Sambre and Meuse valleys, while the north is expected to remain dry with some clear spells. Minimum temperatures will range from 5 to 11 degrees, with moderate to occasionally strong north-easterly winds near the coast.

On Wednesday, the southern half of the country will remain cloudy with rain and showers, while Flanders will experience more variable but generally drier weather. Maximum temperatures will range from 10 to 16 degrees, accompanied by a moderate north-easterly wind.

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop further, ranging from 8 to 15 degrees under persistently cloudy skies, according to the IRM.