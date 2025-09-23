Further flights cancelled at Brussels Airport on Wednesday

People pictured waiting at the check-in of Brussels Airport on Saturday after a cyber attack, 20 September 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Joris Smets

Disruptions at Brussels Airport, caused by a cyberattack on an external service provider, are expected to continue.

Brussels Airport says around 10% of flights are expected to be cancelled on Wednesday as disruption continues following a cyberattack that has hit several European airports since Friday.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling, arrive in good time (two hours before Schengen flights and three hours before non-Schengen flights), and follow the latest updates from the airport.

Airports in Berlin, London, Dublin and Brussels have all been affected by the attack on US company Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems.

The EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) confirmed on Monday that the incident was a ransomware attack, in which systems are blocked by encrypting their content, and hackers typically demand payment to restore access.

