   
Belgium vs Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error led to first Italian goal
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 July, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium vs Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error...
The end of 9-5: Colruyt and unions agree...
Facebook tests new feature alerting users to extremist...
Belgium-Italy: Jérémy Doku worked hard, but in vain...
Developers and unions clash over building site register...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 July 2021
    Belgium vs Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error led to first Italian goal
    The end of 9-5: Colruyt and unions agree to off-hours test
    Facebook tests new feature alerting users to extremist content
    Belgium-Italy: Jérémy Doku worked hard, but in vain
    Developers and unions clash over building site register plan
    COVID-19: WHO recommends tests in schools to avoid distance education
    Direct express trains to the Coast to run throughout the summer
    Chaos and plunder follow Belgium’s Euro2020 defeat
    Belgium-Italy: “We tried everything,” says Kevin de Bruyne
    5,000 new hotel rooms planned in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent
    Covid-19: New cases rise for the first time since March
    Merkel ‘very concerned’ about UK crowds for Euro 2020 finals
    Over 60,000 already brought forward their second AstraZeneca shot
    By the end of July, 80% of adults in Flanders will be fully vaccinated
    ‘Madness’: liberals oppose burkinis in Brussels public open-air swimming pool
    Brussels: Renovations could close Cinquantenaire museum for a decade
    Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated
    Brussels remains orange on European travel map
    EU citizens in UK race to sign up as deadline approaches
    EU to lift travel restrictions for 11 new third countries
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium vs Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error led to first Italian goal

    Saturday, 03 July 2021

    © Belga

    While each team had created dangerous situations in the opposing box during Friday’s UEFA Euro 2020 fixture between Belgium and Italy, the first Italian goal stemmed from an error by Red Devils captain Jan Vertonghen.

    “It hurts even more that my error caused that goal,” said the Benfica defender, who has a record 131 appearances for the national team. “It was at a time of the match when we had little ball possession, and when we had the ball we lost it quickly, so I wanted to keep it, but I did not make the best decision in the box,” he said.

    Vertonghen lost the ball in the 31st minute while trying to dribble within the 18-yard line. Marco Verrati stole the ball from him, then slipped it quickly to Nicolo Barella, whose strike deceived a powerless Thibaut Courtois.

    The 34-year-old, an international since 2007, will have to wait a bit longer if he hopes to win a trophy with the Red Devils.

    “I am still going over some of the phases in my head,” the Devils’ temporary captain said. “It’s a new lost opportunity, as in previous tournaments. We’ll need to analyse what did not work, the mistakes we made, and work” on them, he said after his team’s 1-2 loss.

    The Brussels Times