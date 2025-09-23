Three police officers injured during a violent stop in Braine-l'Alleud

Braine l'Alleud police station. Credit : C.H.

Three police officers were injured during a violent arrest on Monday in Braine-l’Alleud, the Walloon Brabant public prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to an apartment on Rue du Ménil shortly after 4 pm on Monday following reports of escalating family tensions.

During their intervention, officers discovered a taser at the scene.

A 32-year-old man resisted arrest and injured three officers in the process. One of the officers has been declared unfit for work for an initial period of ten days.

The suspect has been taken into custody and placed at the disposal of a Walloon Brabant investigating judge.