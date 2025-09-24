Cloudy skies and showers persist today

Large view of clouds in Belgian skies. Credit : Belga.

The weather in Belgium is expected to remain cloudy on Wednesday, with persistent rain in the south of the country continuing into the night and the following day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Clouds will dominate the southeast from Wednesday morning, with rain expected to linger. The cloudy skies will progressively spread westward, but showers will be confined to the south of the Sambre and Meuse valley.

Temperatures will be unseasonably cold, ranging from 9°C in the Ardennes to 15°C or locally 16°C in Flanders. Winds will blow moderately to occasionally quite strongly along the coast, coming from the northeast.

The night will stay dry in Flanders despite thick cloud cover, but periods of rain will persist south of the Sambre and Meuse. Minimum temperatures will range from 5°C to 11°C, with moderate to strong northeast winds at the coast.

On Thursday morning, clouds and rain will move into the southeastern half of the country, while the remainder will stay dry. Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 7°C to 16°C.

Dry weather is expected to return across the entire country by Friday, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 19°C.

Related News