Three minor suspects arrested after the explosion in Oslo city centre

Police officer is seen in Pilestredet just off Parkveien in Oslo, Norway on September 23, 2025, after reports of an explosion. Terje Pedersen / NTB / AFP

Three teenagers, including two aged 13, have been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s explosion in Oslo city centre, according to the Norwegian news agency NTB.

Police suspect the incident is linked to gang-related disputes but have not provided further details about the arrests.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday evening near Oslo Metropolitan University, a higher education institution in the Norwegian capital.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly after the first blast at around 8:40 pm in Parkveien, authorities discovered a second explosive device resembling a hand grenade, which was safely neutralised.

Although Norway has a low crime rate, the country has recently witnessed spillover effects from gang warfare in neighbouring Sweden.

