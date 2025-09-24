Funeral today for little girl who died on Brussels car-free Sunday

The funeral of Khady Mame Diarra, who died on Sunday during Brussels' annual car-free Sunday, will take place today in Forest.

Khady, aged 9, tragically lost her life after falling from her bicycle in Forest, an accident that has deeply shaken her family and the wider Senegalese community in Belgium.

In a message shared on Facebook, Khady's mother posted the funeral notice accompanied by the words: "My daughter has gone."

The family announced that the funeral service will begin at 13.30 today at Al Karam mosque, following the Tisbar prayer.

The burial will then take place at the multi-faith cemetery in Evere.

The funeral notice underlined that this tragedy affects not only Khady's close relatives but also the Senegalese community as a whole, which has come together in solidarity.

Wave of condolences

News of her death has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences, particularly on social media, where many have expressed their sorrow over the tragedy.

According to testimony reported by Sudinfo, a close relative described Khady as "not just a child, but a sister, a niece, a cousin, a friend; a light for each of us.

"Everywhere she went, she left behind joy, energy and warmth. She was mischievous, curious, intelligent and kind. She had that rare gift of making people smile, of bringing others together, of giving without counting."

The relative added that Khady was "one of the most courageous and generous little girls we have ever known" and "will forever remain my sister."

Her memory, the relative said to Sudinfo, will live on through her loved ones: "We will still laugh when we think of her, we will never forget her."

