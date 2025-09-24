Speculation grows over Voldemort casting in new Harry Potter series

Harry Potter fans are curious to find out who will be cast for the role of Voldemort. Credit: Kris Van Exel/Belga.

Filming of the first season of the new Harry Potter television series began in July, with much of the principal cast now revealed, including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore, Draco Malfoy and Severus Snape.

One key role, however, remains undisclosed: Voldemort. Producers have stated that they do not intend to reveal the actor behind the Dark Lord for now, noting that the character makes a brief appearance in the first season before assuming greater importance in the fourth, as in the original books.

Industry tipster Daniel Richtman has fuelled speculation by claiming that both male and female actors have been auditioned for the part. "We may see a woman play Voldemort in the series," he wrote on social media.

They’re auditioning both men and women for Voldemort so it’s possible we could see a female Voldemort in the Harry Potter series! pic.twitter.com/3Wbr7DsrWY — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 21, 2025

The information, though unconfirmed, quickly spread online and sparked debate among fans. While it does not mean Voldemort will necessarily be reimagined as female, it indicates that the producers are exploring different options.

The reports come after controversy over the casting of Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, which prompted a petition from some fans demanding his removal. Whether producers are prepared to take an even bolder step with the portrayal of Voldemort remains to be seen.

The series has been billed as a more faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, but a gender change for such a central character would mark a major departure.