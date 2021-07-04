Close to 120 incidents in the Hainaut region due to heavy rains

Fire and rescue services intervened close to 120 times in Wallonia Picardy due to heavy rains in the region on Sunday.

Most of the interventions were related to flooded cellars and roads, mudslides and branches across roads, provincial fire services said.

The emergency services received 40 calls for assistance in the towns of Péruwelz and Bernissart.

They intervened 20 times each in Tournai, Antoing and Leuze-en-Hainaut, and went into action about 15 times in Ath and Lessines.

They also provided assistance in Comines-Warneton and Mouscron, but less often.

No injuries were reported.

The Brussels Times