Several arrests after daylight shooting in hair salon

A man was shot multiple times and remains in a life-threatening condition.

The incident occurred around 15:00 on the Route de Mons in Binche. According to prosecutors, a dispute between two groups escalated into a foot chase.

"Several suspects pursued several people, who took refuge in the Chez Mario hair salon. The pursuers also entered the salon, where one of them opened fire several times on one of the individuals," the Charleroi prosecutor’s office said.

Multiple bullets struck the victim, and the victim is critically injured.

Prosecutors said several people were subsequently detained over suspicious behaviour. "One of them was carrying a firearm. Hearings are still underway to clarify the circumstances. The investigation is ongoing," the statement added.

Authorities stressed that the Chez Mario salon is not linked to the case, and the incident was not an armed robbery.