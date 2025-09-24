Takeaway to cut 41 jobs in Brussels

Credit : Belga.

Food delivery company Takeaway will cut 41 jobs from its Brussels-based customer service, sales and facilities teams, union representatives said on Wednesday.

Unions SETCA, CNE, and CGSLB said the decision affects around a quarter of the 165 staff members employed across the departments. They voiced concern that the move comes only a year after a previous round of redundancies, fuelling renewed anxiety among workers.

The unions also noted that staff face the cuts as the government prepares to tighten rules on unemployment benefits.

Takeaway cited cost optimisation, "multitasking" and increased automation as the reasons behind the decision.