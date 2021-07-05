   
Belgium in Brief: Assume The Worst?
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 July, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Assume The Worst?...
Man shot in Schaerbeek, suspect arrested...
Belgium can demand extra Covid test from travellers...
‘Young people hungry for nightlife’: epidemiologist calls for...
VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 July 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Assume The Worst?
    Man shot in Schaerbeek, suspect arrested
    Belgium can demand extra Covid test from travellers from Portugal, says Reynders
    ‘Young people hungry for nightlife’: epidemiologist calls for reopening of club scene
    VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site bug
    Jürgen Conings: ‘Serious errors’ made by military secret service, report finds
    Delta variant of coronavirus now dominant in Belgium
    Report: New cancer drugs are expensive and often ineffective
    Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, increasing the gap with Lewis Hamilton
    England set to make facemasks optional by 19 July
    Close to 120 incidents in the Hainaut region due to heavy rains
    Man in Ostende detained for attempted murder of ex-partner
    Covid-19: Experts expect fourth wave at the end of summer or autumn
    25% more new start-ups in first half of 2021
    Vaccinations: 1 million doses administered in Brussels
    European Commission calls for independent investigation of deadly arrest of Roma man in the Czech Republic
    First day of Summer Sales gets mixed reviews
    Nuclear phase-out will raise Belgium’s greenhouse gas emissions, Planning Bureau predicts
    New York: So good they named it three times
    Thousands battle forest fires in Greece and Russia
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Assume The Worst?

    Monday, 05 July 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Planning a holiday? It’s certainly a complicated thing at the moment. Let’s take Portugal, as it’s the flavour of the week for travel discussions.

    Portugal is open. Wait, is it?

    Wait. There are new rules.

    WAIT. There are new “new rules.” Maybe.

    Travel has not been easy for a long time, but the new iteration makes it almost impossible to plan. We’re looking at a situation where something could be entirely possible when you book a trip, only to fall apart at the last minute due to rules with a pretty solid backing.

    Going into summer, we should all be thinking about trips. Many of us are vaccinated or on the way. Places are open, life is returning to normal, and yet I’m just not convinced.

    Hell, I’ve got a week off soon, and I’m doing a staycation because it just seems… easier?

    If Belgium is considering implementing stricter measures for tourists returning from Portugal, what’s to say similar things don’t come into play between now and whatever trip you plan next?

    It’s a lot to take in, and a stressor for many. Have you planned ahead? Or are we back in staycation mode? Let @johnstonjules know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Delta variant of coronavirus now dominant in Belgium

    The Delta variant has become dominant in Belgium, as around half of the number of new infections are attributed to the particular strain, according to biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (from UHasselt/KU Leuven). Read More.

    2. Jürgen Conings: ‘Serious errors’ made by military secret service, report finds

    Credit: Belga

    “It is unmistakable that serious errors occurred at all levels of the service, but also in the hierarchical line within Defence,” the report, of which parts were seen by Belga news agency, read. Read more.

    3. Belgian epidemiologist wants to reopen clubs

    Following the first nightlife test event in Brussels, an epidemiologist at the University of Brussels (ULB) has called on the government to completely reopen nightlife. Read more.

    4. VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site bug

    The VisitWallonia campaign which promised €80 worth of experiences in Wallonia for 25,000 people, sold out on Monday morning after just 18 minutes. Read more.

    5. Covid-19: Experts expect fourth wave at the end of summer or autumn

    Belgium can expect a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in September, or perhaps before the end of August, experts are predicting, according to De Morgen. Read more.

    6. Man ditches 1 kilo of drugs during police chase

    A police chase took place Saturday evening in the Liège region, resulting in the arrest of a man and a kilo of drugs dumped on the street. Read more.

    7. Vaccinations: 1 million doses administered in Brussels

    Brussels Region will have administered over one million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 by Sunday afternoon, the commission overseeing vaccinations noted. Read More.