Cloudy Thursday ahead of a dry weekend

Illustration picture shows a cloudy sky, Wednesday 16 September 2015, in Hannut. Credit: Belga

Cloudy skies are expected across the country on Thursday, with some rain possible but a trend towards drier weather in the coming days, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The day will start with some sunny spells in the northwest and light rain in the southeast. Conditions will temporarily improve during the day before showers return from the east.

Maximum temperatures will range from 7 to 10°C south of the Sambre and Meuse valley and 11 to 15°C elsewhere. Winds will be moderate, occasionally stronger at the coast, from the northeast.

On Thursday evening and overnight into Friday, cloudy conditions will persist, with a risk of light rain and patches of fog. Minimum temperatures will be between 6 and 10°C, with light winds from the northeast to east.

Friday morning will still be dominated by clouds, although the weather is expected to remain dry, apart from a possible shower in Belgian Lorraine.

Temperatures will range between 12 and 17°C, with light winds continuing from the northeast to east.

The weekend looks set to bring a mix of clouds and sunny intervals, staying dry overall and with maximum temperatures climbing up to 19°C.

Related News