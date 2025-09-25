Employers want doctors to prevent sick leaves lasting over one month

Frank Beckx, the new chairman of VOKA (Flemish network of companies), poses for the photographer, on Thursday 03 April 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Sick leave costs society €12 billion a year, claims the organisation representing employers’ interests, Voka.

Voka has called for general practitioners to limit sick leave to a maximum of one month and for occupational physicians to step in after that period.

The organisation urged a complete overhaul of the current sick leave system, with the occupational physician taking a central role.

"We are champions in workplace absenteeism," said Voka’s CEO, Frank Beckx. "Yet Belgians are not more prone to illness than other Europeans. The system itself is flawed and needs a complete reset.

"Start with prevention, put occupational physicians at the core, and focus on what people can still do. Work doesn’t make you sick; it’s key to a healthy life."

According to Voka, Belgium now has more long-term sick individuals than unemployed people. Over 500,000 citizens are declared long-term unfit to work, with nearly 300,000 considered permanently unfit.

The organisation noted that the annual cost of long-term absenteeism has reached €12 billion, double what it was in 2012. "This is financially unsustainable and socially irresponsible," said Voka. "If we want to raise the employment rate to 80%, addressing this issue is crucial."

Psychosocial disorders and musculoskeletal conditions account for two-thirds of all long-term sickness cases, Voka stated.

"These conditions often allow for recovery, treatment, or adjusted work over time and should not be seen as a dead end," the organisation argued. “Periodic follow-ups and tailored approaches could bring thousands back to work."

Voka is advocating for long-term disability to no longer be granted permanently but subject to regular evaluations.

"This would help prevent people from leaving the workforce prematurely and unnecessarily," the organisation concluded.

Related News