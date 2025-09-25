Belgian consumers warned about Dutch travel website

Building of the Federal Ministry of Economy. Credit: Federal Ministry of Economy

Belgium’s Ministry of Economy has issued a warning to consumers about the Dutch travel website Reizendeals.nl, citing deceptive practices that lead to unintended bookings and aggressive debt recovery tactics.

Over the past five years, the Ministry of Economy has received 146 complaints about the site, with 87 coming in the last six months alone.

Previously, the Economic Inspectorate had launched an investigation, leading to significant changes on the website in collaboration with the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM).

The site uses an unconventional approach that results in consumers unknowingly entering binding contracts.

Instead of being guided through the booking process, users are immediately prompted to accept a basic travel package at a set price. However, the terms and conditions are poorly explained on this initial page.

Only in subsequent steps are users asked to provide traveller details and select additional paid options through a separate form. These extras are billed on a separate invoice. Those who unintentionally book and attempt to cancel are often hit with high cancellation fees.

The Ministry of Economy has labelled this practice as "misleading commercial conduct" due to its significant deviation from standard practices on other booking platforms.

Although some issues on the website have been addressed, further measures are being planned to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws.

Consumers are advised by the ministry not to pay the demanded amounts and to contest any invoices from debt collection agencies.

Meanwhile, the ACM is continuing its investigation into the matter.

Related News