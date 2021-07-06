   
Belgium in Brief: That Courgette Speaks French
Tuesday, 06 July, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: That Courgette Speaks French

    Tuesday, 06 July 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    I believe someone famous can be badly misquoted as saying, “would a courgette by any other geographic origin still taste like a courgette?”

    Now firstly: yes, it probably would taste like a courgette, but if you’re lying about its country of origin, you might be in hot water – at least according to an investigation going on in France at the moment.

    A French wholesaler stands accused of passing off Spanish products as French ones, which might leave you wondering why we care?

    Well, for a start, it’s fraud.

    You might periodically check where your produce came from in an effort to make a particularly boring dinner party more interesting, but investigators won’t be stepping in to tell you off for buying British bananas or Belgian limes.

    No, what they care about is how some factors – like when something was harvested – can significantly impact the price of produce, meaning people can buy cheaper and sell higher if they flip the countries.

    If Spain is out of season and France isn’t, then a lower-priced Spanish product is worth much more when you change its accent.

    But what I want to know is this:

    Do you think you ever would have noticed?  Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. Brussels bikini warning reopens debate on appropriate clothing in public

    One Brussels resident has restarted the discussion about what clothing is appropriate in certain situations in the city after sharing her outrage at being told to cover up while wearing a bikini in one of the city’s parks. Read More.

    2. 11-year-old boy earns physics degree at Antwerp University

    Credit: Alexander Simons

    An 11-year-old boy has obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics at the University of Antwerp, after successfully completing a three-year course in one year, whilst also taking master’s courses on the side. Read more.

    3. At least eight Belgians infected with Covid after party holiday in Spain

    At least eight young people from the West-Flanders province who went on a party vacation in Spain returned to Belgium infected with the coronavirus, the holiday organisation confirmed. Read more.

    4. Validity of provisional licences to be extended again

    The period during which provisional driving licences will remain valid has once again been extended, as there are still too many long waiting lists at driving schools and examination centres as a result of periods of lockdown. Read more.

    5. Wholesaler suspected of passing Spanish vegetables as French

    In terms of fruit and vegetables, “the fraud consists of a company buying products abroad, often at low prices, and reselling them claiming that they are from French production,” the prefecture explained in a statement. Read more.

    6. ‘Put away loose garden furniture’: winds up to 80 km/h expected

    On Tuesday, gusts of wind of up to 80 kilometres per hour are possible across Belgium, already starting in the early morning, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI). Read more.

    7. Cyprus and parts of Spain turn red again on European travel map

    The map of Europe is turning increasingly green for travellers from Belgium, but Cyprus and parts of Spain are coloured red again, in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Read More.