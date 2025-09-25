Care worker suspected of assaulting two elderly residents

Credit: Belga

A 26-year-old male caregiver is under investigation for allegedly assaulting two elderly residents at a care home in Brasschaat, Belgium.

The incidents occurred in June, and are being treated by prosecutors as attempted manslaughter and intentional violence against vulnerable individuals.

The victims, aged 88 and 90, were residents of the facility where the suspect was employed at the time.

The man was arrested shortly after the allegations surfaced and initially placed under electronic surveillance.

He has since been released under certain conditions.

Authorities have confirmed the ongoing investigation.

