Belgian scale-up Sunrise raises €25 million

Belgian scale-up Sunrise is a specialist in sleeping

The Belgian scale-up Sunrise has raised €25 million from new investors and existing partners to expand its digital sleep clinic Dreem Health and prepare for entry into new European markets.

The funding round included both long-standing backers and new collaborators.

According to the company’s statement, the round was led by Eurazeo, with participation from Amazon Alexa Fund, WE International, Kurma Partners, Vives Fund, Majycc Innovation Santé (a UI Investissement fund), Namur Invest, Seventure Partners, Investsud, Sambrinvest, Noshaq, IMBC, and Invest.BW.

Sunrise, employing 80 staff in Namur and California, is targeting the United States as its primary market, along with expansion plans in the UK and France.

Its main offering is a remote monitoring solution for patients suffering from sleep apnoea, and the company aims to reach profitability by 2028.

Dreem Health connects patients directly with certified specialists who diagnose and treat various sleep disorders.

The clinic’s backbone is Sunrise’s proprietary technology, including its CE/FDA-certified sleep sensor, which utilises mandibular micro-movement analysis to detect sleep apnoea with precision in a home setting.

"We are growing fastest in the United States," CEO Laurent Martinot told Belga. "But we are also advancing in Europe, where we aim to strengthen our presence."

Related News