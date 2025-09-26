A dry end to the week

Large view of clouds in the sky at the sunset. Credit : Belga

Friday will start out partly to mostly cloudy, with some brighter spells in the northern half of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute's (RMI) morning bulletin.

A few light showers may occur locally, mainly south of the Sambre-Meuse valley.

During the second half of the afternoon and into the evening, skies will gradually clear. Daytime highs will range between 12 and 17°C. Winds will be light, occasionally moderate along the coast and in the Ardennes highlands, blowing from the east to east-southeast, before easing and becoming variable.

In the evening and early night, conditions will continue to brighten. Later in the night, low clouds, mist, and patches of fog may form in some areas. It will turn chilly, with minimum temperatures ranging from 4 to 8°C.