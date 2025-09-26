No more cancellations expected at Brussels Airport on Monday

Manual check-ins at Brussels Airport, on Tuesday 23 September 2025. Credit: Belga/Arthur Gekiere

Flights at Brussels Airport are expected to resume normally from Monday following a cyberattack on an external service provider last week, according to the airport operator.

The disruption began a week ago when a cyberattack targeted Collins Aerospace, the company responsible for the airport’s check-in and boarding systems.

This caused significant delays as staff were forced to process passengers manually, leading to many flight cancellations.

In recent days, the impact has already lessened considerably. Airlines were asked to cancel around 10% of flights through Sunday to manage the backlog caused by the technical issues.

Starting Monday, flights will no longer be cancelled due to the cyberattack, the airport said.

To ensure this, the airport will implement a new check-in system earlier than originally planned, moving the rollout forward from November. However, a small number of cancellations may still occur over the weekend.

The decision to accelerate the transition to the new system, which involves installing new servers and 500 workstations, was confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the airport, Collins Aerospace could not guarantee whether the affected systems could be restored.

