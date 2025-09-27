Bridge demolition disrupts traffic on E40 no Saturday night

An image of the E40. Credit Belga

In the night from Saturday, 27 to Sunday, 28 September, the Agency for Roads and Traffic will demolish the Kortemansstraat/Jozef Mertensstraat bridge over the E40 motorway in Dilbeek, causing expected disruptions in and around Groot-Bijgaarden.

The E40 motorway between Aalst and the Groot-Bijgaarden interchange will be closed to all traffic in both directions from Saturday evening at 21:00 until Sunday morning at 9:00.

To prevent vehicles heading towards Brussels from entering the motorway, the on-ramps at Aalst (19), Affligem (19a), and Ternat (20) will be closed an hour earlier, at 20:00 on Saturday.

Service area parking facilities on both sides of the Groot-Bijgaarden-Zuid section will also be inaccessible during the closure period.

The Agency for Roads and Traffic is providing designated detours to redirect traffic.

Since last week, the bridge itself has already been closed, with traffic on the E40 redirected onto narrowed lanes in both directions to create a safe working zone for the contractor.

These narrowed lanes will remain in place until the completion of the construction project, which is expected by summer 2026.

Related News