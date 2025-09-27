Belgian village residents set world record in 'tile flipping'

The municipalities of Herne, Galmaarden, and Gooik (pictured) have opted to merge. Credit: BELGA PHOTO/ NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The first-ever world record for “tile flipping” was set on Saturday in Pajottegem, Belgium, with 112 residents removing 5,720 tiles from a former schoolyard in a single coordinated effort.

The event, organised by the Flemish Department of Environment and the non-profit Breekijzer, marked the start of the transformation of the Markevallei site into a new village park for Herne.

Tile flipping involves replacing pavement, asphalt, or concrete with greenery to improve rainwater infiltration, reduce flooding and drought risks, and boost biodiversity. Flanders remains one of Europe’s most paved regions.

The goal was to have at least 100 participants each remove a minimum of 33 tiles within one hour. That target was exceeded, with the 112 participants averaging 51 tiles each, resulting in more than 500 square metres of de-paved land. Radio station Studio Brussel sent reporter Kenza Lansari to cover the event live.

“This is the very first world record for tile flipping—and it’s right here in Pajottegem. Every tile removed makes room for new life,” said Mayor Kris Poelaert. Flemish Minister of Environment Jo Brouns called the initiative “a wonderful, major step” towards further reducing hard surfaces in Flanders.

The record attempt took place one day after World Environmental Health Day, which focuses on the impact of pollution and climate change on health.

The achievement also contributes to the Flemish Tile Flipping Championship, where Flanders competes with the Netherlands. This competition runs until 31 October 2025.

