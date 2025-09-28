Animal welfare minister to send bailiffs to torturers

Flemish Minister for the Flemish Periphery, Ben Weyts. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

From 1 January 2026, Flemish Minister for Animal Welfare Ben Weyts will introduce administrative fines for violations of the animal welfare law, ensuring quicker enforcement and making penalties harder to avoid.

Currently, fines are often unpaid or dismissed after lengthy procedures. The new system, similar to on-the-spot fines for drug possession or shoplifting, will propose a settlement without requiring immediate payment. Persistently unpaid fines could result in collection by a bailiff.

The measures also target those who order or facilitate animal mistreatment. This could include pet owners requesting illegal procedures like ear cropping or farmers overloading lorries with poultry. The Animal Welfare Department will have the authority to mandate the sale or surrender of animals and to involve veterinarians.

Revenue from the fines will go to the Flemish Animal Welfare Fund. Since animal welfare became a regional responsibility in 2014, Weyts has led the department.

