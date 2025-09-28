Man badly intoxicated in Brussels house fire

The fire brigade responded to the accident. Credit: Belga

A man suffered severe smoke inhalation during a fire in his home in Schaerbeek on Saturday night, and a passer-by was also injured.

Firefighters were called to a house on Rue Van Hammée shortly before 21:00, where smoke was pouring from broken ground-floor windows. Inside the burning home, they rescued an unconscious man.

The victim, who was gravely affected by the smoke, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. A passer-by, who had broken a window during the incident, also sustained injuries and received treatment at the hospital.

The cause of the fire, believed to be accidental, has yet to be determined.

Due to significant smoke damage, the building was declared temporarily uninhabitable, requiring residents to be relocated.

