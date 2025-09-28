Open VLD candidate questions VDAB's relevance in Flanders

VDAB in Halle, Monday 3 June 2013. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Frédéric De Gucht, a candidate for the leadership of Open VLD, has questioned whether Flanders still needs an activation institute like the VDAB.

Speaking on the VRT programme “De Zevende Dag,” De Gucht referred to the changing role of the VDAB following the federal decision to limit unemployment benefits over time. He asked, “Is that still part of the core tasks of the Flemish government?”

In its September declaration, the Flemish government announced a €1.5 billion effort to steer its budget towards balance by 2027. This includes €300 million in subsidy cuts under the Diependaele government.

However, De Gucht, also a Brussels leader for Open VLD, criticised the government’s approach as lacking ambition. He remarked, “Flanders has €18 billion in subsidies. Cutting €300 million is less than 2%. The government is not making choices.”

De Gucht also pointed to the €1 billion annual budget of the VDAB, Flanders’ employment agency. He noted that with federal limits on unemployment benefits, more people would fall back on social welfare, significantly shrinking the VDAB’s target group.

“Is it still a core task of the Flemish government to maintain an activation institute?” De Gucht asked, advocating for a broader and deeper look at Flanders’ financial priorities.

