Welcome Wolf welcomed no wolf in Geel so far

Eurasian wolf, credit: Magnus Lundgren/Swedensbigfive.org

Landschap vzw, the nature organisation behind the “Welcome Wolf” campaign, has cast doubt on reports of a roaming wolf in the Geel and Mol region.

Last Thursday, local authorities warned residents about the animal following multiple independent sightings. However, the nature group called these observations “incorrect” on Sunday.

The wolf was reportedly spotted at the border between Millegem and Geel, in the area between Stokt and Kievermont. Geel authorities advised residents via social media to keep sheep, ponies, or horses indoors if possible, due to the potential presence of the wolf.

Landschap vzw claimed on Sunday that no official reporting platforms, such as “Welcome Wolf,” had been consulted by the municipalities. The organisation noted that many free-roaming dogs in Flanders are often mistaken for wolves by untrained observers, when they are in fact wolfdogs or shepherd dogs.

Jan Loos, a representative of Landschap vzw, pointed out that wolves have reportedly been seen in the region for years without credible evidence. “Without photographic proof, we must conclude that the municipality of Mol and the city of Geel have – albeit unintentionally – spread misinformation based on a series of incorrect observations and without verification.”

Attempts to reach officials from the municipality of Mol and the city of Geel on Sunday afternoon were unsuccessful.

