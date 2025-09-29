Major traffic disruptions on Belgian E40 motorway

Long traffic queues formed on Monday morning on the E40 motorway towards Ghent, near Merelbeke, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre.
All three lanes on the motorway were blocked after an accident involving a lorry, causing major traffic jams. Around 11:00, two of the lanes were reopened at Merelbeke.
However, a 10-kilometre traffic jam remains, causing an hour's delay, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre.
It is advisable to avoid the E40 when travelling towards Ghent, and instead take the Antwerp route.
This article was updated at 11:45 with more information.