Belgium in Brief: I can't get no....

Credit: Belga

How satisfied are you? Well, if you live in Brussels, not as much as those in the rest of Belgium, it seems.

Today, we publish an article which breaks down some figures and tries to identify factors that lead to feelings of well-being, or otherwise, in Belgium. When you look at the data, the result is not that surprising. The factors that those surveyed by IBSA and FPB highlighted were factors common to life in most major cities in Europe. Noise, health, housing, cost of living and feelings of isolation all contributed to a lower score for Brussels.

For those of us in "the Bubble," this last factor may seem surprising. We are inundated with invitations, events, connections and social engagements. Most of us could eat breakfast, lunch and dinner for free, together with tens of other like-minded people every day of the year if we wanted to. But that's the point. Many of us here are existing completely in a bubble. It's important to remember that Brussels is more than just the institutions or the international diplomatic and commercial community.

Hopefully, our journalism here at The Brussels Times goes some way to explaining that, and to helping those of us in the international community to connect with our hosts and neighbours here in Brussels and Belgium; to help us understand each other's lives and needs better. To get people more involved in their local communities. To improve context and empathy.

Empathy is also at the core of another piece I would like to draw your attention to. Our reporter Rita Alves travelled to Bruges to speak to people there and see for herself the groundbreaking and heartwarming efforts the city and individuals are making to help those with dementia – a condition that, more than likely, will affect each and every one of us in some way in the future. Take the time to read it if you can.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Health status, disposable income, quality of housing and social isolation all contribute to Belgian residents' life satisfaction scores. Read more.

Will the extension of an alcohol ban in the city help keep troublemakers under control? Read more.

A movement that started over a decade ago has been shaping a city in the North-west of Belgium, all in the name of inclusivity. Read more.

The body was found on Sunday by a road Brussels. Read more.

"Our American partners have come to realise that they cannot deliver or cut diamonds themselves, hence the exception." Read more.

The integration course is set to be mandatory from 2027. Read more.

When Brussels broke ground for a sleek new city hall, it stumbled into its own origins: the buried remains of a medieval port. Read more.