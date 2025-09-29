Arson suspected in house fire in Brussels

Illustrative image of a fire brigade. Credit: Belga

A suspected arson attack targeted the façade of a house on Rue Fransman in Laeken, in Brussels, early on Sunday morning.

The incident was first reported by the Flemish media outlet Bruzz and confirmed on Monday by the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office.

“On Sunday, 28 September, at around 04:45, police were alerted to a fire on Rue Fransman,” said the spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, Laura Demullier.

She added: "Initial findings indicate it was an arson attack. A flammable liquid, likely petrol, was found at the scene. The federal police lab and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Destruction Service (SEDEE) were deployed to the site."

The Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the suspected arson immediately.

Bruzz reported that five suspects had been detained, though this has not been confirmed by the authorities.

No injuries have been reported, and the exact causes and potential motives remain under investigation.

