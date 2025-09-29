Belgium sees rise in prices as inflation rate surpasses 2%

Person with supermarket trolley. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Inflation in Belgium rose above 2% in September, reaching 2.12%, after two months of being below that threshold, according to the Belgian Statistics Office, Statbel.

In July and August, inflation was at 1.92% and 1.91%, marking the first time since January 2024 that it fell under 2%. The European Central Bank (ECB) aims for medium-term inflation of 2%, but it uses a different, EU-harmonised method of calculation.

The latest data shows that several products and services have seen price increases well above 2% compared to September last year.

Household services are now 21.8% more expensive than last year. Beef and veal prices rose by 16.9%, tickets for sports and recreational events increased by 15.6%, and sewer and wastewater treatment charges went up 14%. Coffee prices climbed 13.9%, jewellery 13.1%, and chocolate 12.7%.

On the other hand, some products became significantly cheaper. Television prices dropped by 16.1%, smartphones by 14.2%, and computers by 12.4%. Heating oil decreased by 11.6% over the past year.

Notably, inflation for food (including alcohol) increased from 2.42% to 3.32%. Inflation for services slightly eased from 3.48% to 3.47%, while inflation for rent rose marginally from 3.96% to 3.97%.

