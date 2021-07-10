   
Holiday Travel: VAB issues traffic-jam alert for France and other destinations
Saturday, 10 July, 2021
Holiday Travel: VAB issues traffic-jam alert for France...
    Saturday, 10 July 2021
    Holiday Travel: VAB issues traffic-jam alert for France and other destinations

    Saturday, 10 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    This weekend marks the start of the holiday season in the construction sector and as Belgians take off on vacation, the VAB warns that they risk significant delays on roads in France and elsewhere.

    In France, the mobility organisation forecasts snagged traffic on the main roads, which have now been coded red. Traffic jams there started as early as 8.00 a.m., according to a press release issued on Saturday.

    Traffic was delayed for an hour and a half on the Luxembourg–Lyon–Spanish Border route, and on the journey from Paris to Narbonne via Clermont-Ferrand. One-hour delays were registered on the Lille-Paris-Bordeaux-Spain route and between Paris and Narbonne via Limoges.

    In Austria, vacationers lost 25 minutes on Saturday morning at the Karawanks Tunnel, near Villach (A11), on the road to Slovenia.

    In Switzerland, the delay was 55 minutes on the Basle-Como route via Gotthard Tunnel.

    In Italy, travellers lost 100 minutes on the Como-Florence route via Milan.

    However, in Germany, no traffic jams causing delays in excess of 15 minutes had been recorded by 8 a.m.

    The Brussels Times