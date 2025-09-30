Former doctor on trial for raping boy with Down syndrome

Illustrative image of a court in Liège. Credit: Belga

A former general practitioner (GP) from the Liège region is on trial for the rape of a young boy with Down's syndrome.

The defendant, who is now retired, allegedly took advantage of his friendship with the victim's father and his authority to force himself on the boy.

The offences were reported by the victim and reportedly took place in March and May 2021.

The young boy described two instances of rape. He was unable to provide precise details about one of them, but he explained the circumstances of the other, which had taken place during a shared shower at the defendant's home after a sports session.

The defendant contested the facts, but gave several different versions to justify his presence with the child while he was showering.

A medical examination tends to confirm the materiality of the facts, while a psychological assessment highlighted the narcissistic personality of the defendant, who was described as having a grandiose sense of self.

On Tuesday, the Public Prosecutor requested a six-year prison sentence, highlighting the victim's vulnerability, the aggravating circumstance of the defendant's authority and his disturbing personality type.

Meanwhile, the defence requested acquittal or a suspended sentence.

The judgment will be handed down on 28 October.

Related News