Belgium in Brief: E-nough is e-nough

Credit: Belga

Our main story today in The Brussels Times deals with a subject that unfortunately features all too often in our content – e-scooters.

There are various issues concerning these particular modes of transport, not least the cluttering of pavements and street corners, their use by certain people for more anti-social activities and the general distracting and alarming activity of them on the streets like a swarm of wasps, whether you are in a vehicle or on a pavement.

Most concerning, though, at the moment, is the alarming frequency of deaths of people riding them. There are calls for a reduction of speed limits, which, of course, would help. But have we not got to a point where we need to have a serious conversation in society about how we deal with these, how we educate potential riders and regulate their use?

We introduced measures over time for all other modes of transport – not just for the benefit of those citizens not using them, but equally for the benefit of the users themselves. Seatbelts in cars, helmets on cyclists, lifejackets on boats, and for some of those, you also need to undergo instruction and pass tests to obtain a licence.

Surely the time is now for our latest vehicle of choice.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

As another person died following an accident with an e-scooter in Brussels last weekend, calls are rising to reduce the maximum speed to 20 km/h. Read more.

Michèle B. is the former chair of Belgian non-profit organisation Hacer Puente. Read more.

A key Brexiteer has pleaded guilty to shilling for a foreign power during his time as an MEP. Read more.

For months now, the sky over the rather quiet West Flemish province of Helkijn had been restless. Read more.

The construction of Tihange 1 began in 1969 near the Meuse River in Liège. Read more.

"The region is providing concrete support but expects real efforts in return to restore balance." Read more.

The car was intercepted by Spanish Police in the enclave of Melilla. Read more.