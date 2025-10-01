Wednesday 1 October 2025
Prince Gabriel takes oath as officer in new chapter of royal life

Wednesday 1 October 2025
By  Anas El Baye
The young royal took the solemn oath as an officer, marking a significant new chapter in his life.

Belgium's Prince Gabriel has taken the solemn oath as an officer; the 22-year-old is far more than just another cadet in uniform.

The second child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Gabriel, was born in Anderlecht and has already ticked off a string of achievements. A graduate of the Royal Military Academy of Belgium, where he studied Social and Military Sciences as part of the 162nd promotion, Gabriel followed in the footsteps of his elder sister, Princess Elisabeth.

Crown Princess Elisabeth pictured during a three-day training camp at the Training Centre Commando of Marche-les-Dames. Credit: Belga.

Last December, he was pictured at France's prestigious Saint-Cyr Military Academy in Brittany during an Erasmus+ exchange, rubbing shoulders with the future elite of Europe's armed forces.

During his stay in France, the prince earned his coveted parachutist wings after a gruelling three-week course at the École des Troupes Aéroportées in Pau, the Belgian palace proudly announced on Instagram.

Sporty, musical and service-minded, Gabriel is carving out a reputation as Belgium's fit young royal. He’s a talented pianist, a keen tennis player, skier and sailor, and spent nine years playing hockey for a Brussels club. Scouting has also been a significant part of his life since the age of eight, when he rose to become a patrol leader.

Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde of Belgium and pictured during a royal visit to the Saint-Cyr Military Academy (AMSCC). Credit : Belga.

During the Covid pandemic, the young royal showed his caring side, volunteering to call elderly care home residents and spending time with people living with disabilities.

With his officer's oath now sworn, the prince looks every inch the modern heir to a life of service.

