   
Removing graffiti from trains cost SNCB €6 million in 2020
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 July, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish agency cannot fine 20 Belgians who returned...
One year in prison for second traveller with...
Stella launches search for Belgium’s beer pouring masters...
Seven of Brussels’ ten vaccination centres will close...
Removing graffiti from trains cost SNCB €6 million...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 July 2021
    Flemish agency cannot fine 20 Belgians who returned from Spain by plane
    One year in prison for second traveller with fake PCR test, Brussels court rules
    Stella launches search for Belgium’s beer pouring masters
    Seven of Brussels’ ten vaccination centres will close by end of August
    Removing graffiti from trains cost SNCB €6 million in 2020
    English Football Association ‘disgusted’ by online racism after Euro2020 final
    ‘No Dutch yo-yo policy’: Belgium cautious ahead of Friday’s Consultative Committee
    Brussels test event deemed ‘medical success’: no infections after party
    Belgium in Brief: The Threat Of The Random
    Fraudsters sending fake emails and knocking on doorsteps to collect non-existing debts
    Belgium wants ‘random’ police checks at borders for car travellers
    Petrol prices will rise from Tuesday 
    More rainy days before end of week brings sunnier weather
    EU expected to announce ban on sale of all diesel and petrol cars from 2035
    One-third of young travellers who tested negative in Spain tested positive in Belgium
    Common asthma medicine has more side effects than thought
    Travellers can also get tested at Belgian pharmacies from Monday
    Migration: Frontex to double its border surveillance team in Lithuania
    Demonstrators reaffirm support for hunger-striking migrants
    Technical hitch forces Brussels Airlines plane to turn back
    View more
    Share article:

    Removing graffiti from trains cost SNCB €6 million in 2020

    Monday, 12 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Removing graffiti sprayed on trains cost national railway company SNCB around €6.15 million last year, around €800,000 more than in 2019.

    When asked about the cost in parliament, Federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet added that the ‘security operations centre’ of the SNCB received 101 calls with regards to graffiti on trains.

    “The cost depends not only on the surface, but also on the type of paint used and how long the graffiti has been there,” Bart Crols, spokesperson for SNCB, told The Brussels Times.

    “It is therefore important to remove the graffiti as soon as possible, if only because those trains cannot be used for passenger transport at that time,” he explained.

    SNCB carries out a thorough inspection and monitoring of the places where the trains are stocked, and offenders who are caught red-handed will be prosecuted.

    Meanwhile, 147 calls were received regarding acts of vandalism on trains, and in total, fixing acts of vandalism cost around €1.12 million.

    In total, just under 250 calls were received, similar to in previous years, however, the cost of removing the graffiti has continued to increase slightly in previous years, from around €5.34 million last year and around €4.2 million in 2018.

    The Brussels Times