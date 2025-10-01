Belgian customs size millions of illegal cigarettes across the country

Illustrative image of illegal cigarettes. Credit: Belga/John Thys/ AFP

Belgian customs dismantled two illegal cigarette factories and a tobacco production site in Flanders during several operations on 29 and 30 September, announced the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

In Merksem, Antwerp, authorities uncovered a production and packaging line holding three million cigarettes and five tonnes of tobacco. Thirteen individuals were apprehended on-site.

In Ledegem, West Flanders, customs seized 34 million cigarettes, estimated to represent €16.2 million in evaded duties, alongside two production lines. Twenty-nine people, from various nationalities, were detained at the location.

Meanwhile, in Oostkamp, in West Flanders, one person was arrested at an illegal rolling tobacco factory. Four additional arrests were made during house searches.

Separately, customs discovered an illegal warehouse in Braine-l’Alleud, in Wallonia, containing eight million counterfeit cigarettes, estimated to have cost €3.8 million in unpaid duties. Authorities also seized €100,000 in cash at the site.

In 2025, Belgian customs have so far confiscated about 150 million illegal cigarettes and dismantled seven cigarette factories along with one tobacco production site. In contrast, 2024 saw the discovery of 12 factories and the seizure of 281 million cigarettes.

