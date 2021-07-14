Belgium in Brief: Expat Names...

Looking at the list of the top names in a country for the year puts things into perspective for expats.

We’re really just a drop in the ocean here, at least among adults.

Will there ever come a time when the most common names are things like Tim? Lauren? Tony?

If babies’ names are any indication, then maybe, but then again, names have a habit of quickly becoming part of local culture before you stop to think where they came from.

I know a few Scottish Grahams. I also know an American “Gram.”

When I first moved to Belgium, I was told my name was fairly common – it is – but nobody pronounces the s.

So where’s your name from? Ever thought about it? Or are you facing an existential crisis?

Let @johnstonjules know.

