Belgians among activists in intercepted Gaza aid flotilla

This video grab was taken from a handout footage released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on October 1, 2025 showing an Israeli soldier with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (R) after several vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla were intercepted. Credit: Belga/ Handout / Israeli Foreign Ministry / AFP

Belgian nationals were among those on board ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which Israel has intercepted, according to a spokesperson for the initiative.

The flotilla comprises dozens of ships carrying politicians and activists aiming to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, where an Israeli incursion has triggered a humanitarian crisis.

In recent hours, Israel has stopped at least some of the vessels. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the passengers were being transported to an Israeli port. Among them was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The organisers confirmed that two Belgians were on ships that were intercepted. These are human rights lawyer Alexis Deswaef and Brussels-based activist Latifa Gharbaoui. Additionally, Irish national Catríona Graham, who has lived in Belgium since 2018, is considered part of the Belgian delegation and was also taken.

Contact has been lost with two other Belgian participants for several hours. However, it has not yet been confirmed that they too were intercepted by Israeli authorities. Activists reportedly throw their phones into the sea upon interception, explained the Belgian spokesperson, leaving further updates dependent on information from local lawyers.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) stated on Wednesday evening that consular assistance has already been mobilised. He urged the Israeli government to respect international law, including maritime law.

Israel's war on Gaza was triggered after Hamas launched a terror attack into Israel, killing 1,200 people, and taking 251 hostage, in October 2023. The ensuing Israeli offensive has so far killed over 65,000 Palestinians and injured more than 160,000.

