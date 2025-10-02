Defence union calls for fair pay for 24-hour military shifts

A soldier patrols in the streets, in Brussels, on November 24, 2015. Credit: Belga/AFP/ Emmanuel Dunand

The SLFP-Defence union has issued a formal notice to the Belgian state demanding fair remuneration for military personnel mobilised for 24-hour shifts.

The union argues that soldiers should be paid for all 24 hours worked, instead of the current practice of compensating only 12.6 hours.

"For years, military personnel have not been paid for all the hours they work," said Boris Morenville, a leader at SLFP-Defence. Historically, this was offset by a tacit social and moral contract between the Belgian state and its military, but Morenville claims this agreement has been unilaterally broken by policymakers.

He cited the end of the special pension scheme for military personnel and plans for street deployments as examples of this breach.

According to Morenville, these deployments will occur without a clear legal framework, adequate welfare standards—such as proper housing—and fair salaries.

"We must end the idea that soldiers are a cheap solution for ensuring security. Behind the uniforms are men and women, human beings deserving of respect and dignity," he stressed.

The union is demanding retroactive payment for all hours worked over the last ten years.

