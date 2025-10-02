Carrefour issues shrimp recall over listeria concerns

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Carrefour has issued a recall of its ‘ASC Natuur Peeled Shrimps’ (180 g) due to possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The affected product was sold at the fish counters of various Carrefour stores in Belgium from 23 September to 1 October. It carries a best-before date of 07/10/2025 and an EAN code of 5400101089518.

Consumers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Listeria is a bacterium that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection. Symptoms include nausea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, diarrhoea or constipation, headaches, and fever.

Those most at risk include pregnant women, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and young children.

Customers who have consumed the shrimp and experience symptoms are urged to contact their doctor.

For further information, Carrefour Belgium’s customer service can be reached free of charge at 0800/9.10.11.

Related News