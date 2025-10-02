Nuclear reactor Doel 4 to continue operations until 2035

An aerial view of the Doel nuclear power plant, Doel 1 and 2 in front, Doel 3 and 4 in the back. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Federal Agency for Nuclear Control (FANC) has approved the restart of the Doel 4 nuclear reactor, stating it meets the conditions for safe operation and can continue functioning until 2035.

The reactor was shut down on 30 June for maintenance as part of preparations for an additional 10 years of operation. This maintenance period was a key step in ensuring the reactor’s readiness for extended use.

The Belgian government, under Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, had decided during the previous legislative term to extend the operational life of the country’s two youngest reactors, Doel 4 and Tihange 3, for a decade after negotiations with Engie.

As part of this decision, Engie Electrabel submitted a detailed Long Term Operation (LTO) file in December 2024. The file included safety studies and an action plan designed to enhance reactor safety for both Doel 4 and Tihange 3.

The FANC conducted an in-depth review of the LTO documents during the first half of 2025. In June, it issued recommendations to Engie Electrabel, demanding additional safety studies, clarifications on certain action points, and quicker implementation of some planned measures.

Following these adjustments, the action plan for Tihange 3 was approved, allowing the reactor to restart in July this year. The updated plan for Doel 4 has now also received final approval, and the reactor is scheduled to resume operations in the coming days.

Related News