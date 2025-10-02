Belgian electricity grid at risk of overloading, says Flemish energy regulator

Illustration picture shows an electric station symbol. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Investments are urgently needed to prevent Belgium’s electricity grid from becoming overloaded in the coming years, the Flemish energy regulator warned on Thursday.

The regulator studied the impact of increasing societal electrification on low-voltage networks, which include the cables and transformers supplying electricity to households.

According to the study, growing adoption of electric vehicles, heat pumps, and solar panels is placing increasing strain on this infrastructure.

Previous studies had already estimated that between 50% and 65% of the grid could be overloaded by 2050 without additional investments. Such overloads could lead to power outages and overheating of connected devices.

The findings were confirmed by the latest study released by the regulator. This report stands out as it is based on data from digital meters, rather than relying solely on theoretical projections.

Related News