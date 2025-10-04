Are young Belgians ready for military service?

New Theo Francken arrives for a visit to the Defense Headquarters in Evere, Tuesday 11 February 2025. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

The Belgian Defence Ministry is about to send 130,000 letters to all 17-year-olds Belgian inviting them to take part in a voluntary military service year. Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) wrote on X that he is “very proud” of this letter.

A lot of benefits

The proposal has been under preparation for months. Earlier this September, Francken announced that all 17-year-olds in Belgium would be contacted with details about the new programme. Information sessions are scheduled to begin in November in each province, followed by online sessions. Applications will open in January 2026, with candidates selected over the summer.

Successful applicants would begin service in September, receiving a net monthly salary of around €2,000, along with meal vouchers, free transport, healthcare reimbursements and housing. Last Wednesday, the letter was approved by the government.

Although the letter is only being sent to 17-year-olds, voluntary military service is in fact open to all young Belgian people aged 18 to 25. In 2026, only 500 applicants will be selected.

An opportunity and a challenge

For many young Belgians, the initiative represents both an opportunity and a challenge. Livio, 22, currently working in temporary jobs after a stint as a waiter, sees the programme as a potential path to stability.

“It could be good for someone who doesn’t know what they want to do with their lives,” he says. “I’ll look into it and I think I’ll apply. It’s a good salary for doing military service, and what’s really interesting is that it could open doors for a real job afterwards.

"I think a lot of people are interested but don’t dare to take the leap, and they don’t have enough information. With this letter, I think many will take the step.”

In February, Theo Francken told De Tijd that he does not rule out sending Belgian soldiers to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission.

For Livio, the prospect of being deployed there is not a concern. “I don’t have much of an opinion on the war. But if I join the army, I commit to following the rules, and if I have to be sent, I’ll go,” he says to The Brussels Times.

"I like the idea of going into the military"

Others, like 20-year-old Gabriel, had already considered the army before the announcement. “I had planned to take the tests to join as a paratrooper commando, but another professional opportunity came up and I decided to put that project on hold,” he explains.

“The army has always interested me - you learn a lot of things there. €2,000 a month isn’t bad, especially when housing is included. Between that and becoming a firefighter, I’m still hesitating. But I do like the idea of going into the military.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Gabriel doesn’t feel particularly concerned, but he acknowledges the seriousness of the conflict.

“It’s difficult, because these are people who are deeply connected, but for us as Belgians it doesn’t have much impact. I don’t think it will really affect us, and I doubt it will spill over into Europe through those two countries. It’s easy for me to say I wouldn’t be afraid to be deployed there since I’m not experiencing it myself, but when you enlist you know the risks you’re taking.”

What about women?

But voluntary military service isn’t limited to men - young Belgian women can also apply. Aurélie, an 18-year-old who just finished high school and is taking a gap year, is firmly opposed to the idea.

“I’m not sure yet what I’ll do with my life, but I know I won’t apply for voluntary military service," she said. "I don’t think we should encourage young people to take it up. It’s a really dangerous path, both physically and mentally.”

On the other hand, Lamia, 21, a law student and president of the youth branch of the DéFI political party in Anderlecht, takes a different stance. She supports the idea of military service - even making it mandatory.

“I think it’s a very good idea. As young citizens, we should be involved in defending our country. In some countries, it even instills a sense of responsibility. I support Theo Francken’s letter to 17-year-olds.”

However, Lamia emphasised the need for gender-specific adaptations. “People often forget that there are physical differences between men and women, and training should be adapted to better accommodate women. Women are still underrepresented in the defence sector and often face stigma. I regret not having done my military service because of this lack of adaptation,” she said.

'I don’t think Belgian soldiers should be sent to the front'

Lamia also stressed caution regarding any possible deployments to Ukraine. “I don’t think Belgian soldiers should be sent to the front. They aren’t prepared for combat. It’s important to improve our army, but I am more in favour of a European army," she said.

"What’s happening in Ukraine has been catastrophic for too long - European states need to take courage and act. I support Ukraine’s accession to the EU so that the country can be protected.”

