Brussels parks and Sonian Forest will be closed on Saturday due to strong winds

20130312 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows a road in the Sonian Forest (Zonienwoud - Foret de Soignes), Tuesday 12 March 2013, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO SISKA GREMMELPREZ

Strong winds expected on Saturday have prompted Brussels authorities to close all green spaces in the region, including the Sonian Forest, for 24 hours starting at 8:00 am.

Wind gusts are expected to reach at least 80 km/h on Saturday, prompting the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) to issue a yellow wind warning.

Signs will be posted at park entrances, and wardens will inform the public about the closures.

Brussels Environment has advised residents to avoid areas near trees across the region as a precaution.

Once the weather alert ends, agency staff will inspect and clean the affected areas to ensure their safety. The spaces will then be reopened to the public.

The severe weather is caused by remnants of Hurricane Humberto, which formed last week over the Atlantic Ocean. The storm has now been officially named Amy in Europe .